Women look for alternatives to surgical abortion in post-Roe landscape

Pregnant women are travelling across the country and buying abortion medication online. Separately, as the demand for contraception rises, a mobile clinic tries to reach disenfranchised communities.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live