Wuhan citizens try to recover normalcy in the wake of COVID-19 crisis

After months in lockdown, citizens of the city where COVID-19 originated share their stories, from a woman who lost her mother to an American family that chose to weather the storm in Wuhan.
9:33 | 04/16/20

