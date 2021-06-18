24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

New York Fashion Week is back after 18 months

&ldquo;In a time when so many of us need an escape from the world, fashion is a great place to explore,&rdquo; said designer Christian Siriano, who showed his collection Tuesday.

