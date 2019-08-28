Transcript for 2 young men say they almost died from vaping

17 year old Trystan zohfeld fighting for his life in a hospital bed. I woke up just throwing up everywhere, and my heart was beating out of my chest going 100 miles an hour. Coughing, wheezing,eventually his lungs failing, doctors hooking him up to a ventilator and placing him in a medically induced coma, his parents fearing for the worst. Day they intubated him was the worst day of my life. Everyday just kept getting worse, it's a very scary thing. We really had no idea if he is going to make it through or not. I was terrified for my life. Hospitalized for 18 days last month, Trystan lost 15 lbs, and says he had to relearn to walk. We don't see previously healthy 17-year-olds get that sick that quick. I woke up from the coma and I knew what I wanted to do. Now he has a message to share about vaping. He says the habit he picked up in 8th grade is what almost killed him. This is what can really happen, and it's a big deal. This child almost died from -- this this is not a child got a little sick and got well. It's a scary thought for anybody. They didn't even know how to treat me, and that's the scary thing we don't really know the long term effects or even the short term effects of vaping. It's the modern take on smoking behind the bleachers. There's a parenting alert about vaping. Vaping exploded in the last few years among teens. 38% of twelfth graders reporting they have tried vaping in 2018, up from 28% in 2017. But both the fda and the surgeon general have warned that e-cigarette use has become an "Epidemic" among adolescents. In April, the fda began investigating dozens of reports of seizures potentially related to vaping. And this week Illinois health officials warned that e-cigarettes "Can be dangerous" after an adult who had been vaping died from severe respiratory illness. We've had the twenty two cases in Illinois, and then all of those cases they all reported a history of using e-cigarettes or vaping, and unfortunately one of those 22 cases resulted in a death. The c-d-c is also investigating nearly 200 cases of severe pulmonary illness in an effort to determine if the use of e-cigarettes is to blame. Health officials suspect an association between vaping and lung problems. However a direct causation hasn't been proven at this time. Vaping has been assumed to be a safer practice than say smoking cigarettes. At this point we are unclear whether this injury we are seeing is related to the device itself, whether it is related to a substance that these teens are vaping, or one of the agents oils or solvents with it. Among those who have been hospitalized is 20- year old Alexander Mitchell from Utah. I would hit my vape easily 40 times in an hour. I was a pretty heavy vaper. He insists that it was vaping that led to an extended hospital stay. I stopped smoking cigarettes is because vaping is supposed to be safer, and what I found out that it almost killed me. Earlier this summer, the once avid hiker woke up with what he thought was the flu. But very quickly his health took a devastating turn, hospitalized,alexander was kept alive by a team of doctors and advanced support machines. It was taking my blood from my body, removing the carbon dioxide oxygen, eating it, and then putting it back into my body. The doctors said that at any given moment I had a third of my blood out of my body. Alexander's doctors believe his acute respiratory distress syndrome may have been caused by his vaping habit. Now Alexander, who left the hospital on July 7, has diminished lung capacity and is experiencing short term memory issues. I don't have the stamina that I used to. I don't have the strength that I used to. They're hopeful I'll recover. You know common sense suggests that the chemical ingredients contained in a traditional E cig are not healthy for anyone, let alone a teenager, but we don't have hard scientific proof that any of the case reports that we've heard recently in the media can be conclusively linked in terms of a precipitating event by an E cig use. But we have a lot of anecdotal reports. We have a lot of clinical reports that are not good. The e-cigarette industry has surged in popularity, with Juul leading the pack. It's revenue is projected to exceed $3.4 billion this year, nearly triple its revenue from last year. A Juul heats up liquid nicotine that users inhale. The company claims it was developed for adult smokers looking for a safer alternative to cigarettes. It's even become a verb. Juuling. I've seen kids Juul in class. Kids are, going to bathroom, smoking in stalls. Next thing you know, you're hooked and you can't stop. With flavors like mint and fruit, and packaging that looks more like that of a sleek tech gadget than a tobacco product, juuls have become a must have accessory among kids as young as 12. But the potential dangers are real. Just one of those pods containing roughly the same amount of nicotine as a pack of cigarettes. Some kids say they smoke up to a pod a day. You can't assume that it's safe. You have to balance risk. Kevin vernes apologized to parents of addicted teens. I tell them that I'm sorry that their child is using the product. It's not intended for them. In a statement to ABC news, the company said they are monitoring reports of hospitalization, adding, we stopped the sale of non-tobacco and non-menthol flavored Juul pods to our traditional retail store partners last year, enhanced our online, strengthened our retailer comply anse and shut down our Facebook and Instagram accounts. We have never marketed to youth and we never will. Parents up in arms because some kids have become addicted to nicotine before they've graduated from middle school. When teenagers are exposed to an addictive substance, it absolutely has the potential for having long-term effects. The verdict is not in yet, but to be clear, the American academy of pediatrics, the CDC, the fda, absolutely against the use of e-cigs in a young population. San Francisco even banned the sale of E cigarette devices in the city. They can taste like you're smoking candy, and their appearance is such that it is very easy to hide in plain sight. So I think when you take into account the marketin the design, the technology, it's not difficult to see why this has been appealing to teenagers. Back in Utah, Alexander Mitchell is working on rebuilding his strength so he can return to what he loves most, hiking. The doctors told me my lungs are diminished by 25%. To the people who are vaping under age, knock it off. Don't do that to your parents. As for people who are of legal smoking age, if you want to vape, vape. Just know the risks. It almost killed me. For Tristan and his doctors, they are hoping his experience can serve as a cautionary tale for other young people. You're inhaling chemicals. You're inhaling chemicals that I can't pronounce. And if you can't pronounce them, they shouldn't be in your lungs. I really wish I had the knowledge I do now. And I wish a lot of teens have the knowledge that I do now. I just want to show people, you know, this is what could happen, and tell my story and I have the scars from the day of the biopsies and the surgeries and tubes in knee. They're going to be there forever. They're not safe as you think.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.