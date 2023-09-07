YouTube parenting star under arrest over alleged child abuse claims

Ruby Franke gained online fame and controversy over her videos where she promoted strict parenting. Now she is charged after her son ran to a neighbor asking for help, police said.

September 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live