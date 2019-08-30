YouTube sensation 'The Slow Mo Guys' turns ordinary objects into extraordinary videos

More
The English duo of Dan Gruchy and Gavin Free started a YouTube channel with super slow-motion videos that turned into an internet smash.
5:22 | 08/30/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for YouTube sensation 'The Slow Mo Guys' turns ordinary objects into extraordinary videos

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:22","description":"The English duo of Dan Gruchy and Gavin Free started a YouTube channel with super slow-motion videos that turned into an internet smash.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"60462577","title":"YouTube sensation 'The Slow Mo Guys' turns ordinary objects into extraordinary videos","url":"/Nightline/video/youtube-sensation-slow-mo-guys-turns-ordinary-objects-60462577"}