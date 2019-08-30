Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for YouTube sensation 'The Slow Mo Guys' turns ordinary objects into extraordinary videos
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"5:22","description":"The English duo of Dan Gruchy and Gavin Free started a YouTube channel with super slow-motion videos that turned into an internet smash.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"60462577","title":"YouTube sensation 'The Slow Mo Guys' turns ordinary objects into extraordinary videos","url":"/Nightline/video/youtube-sensation-slow-mo-guys-turns-ordinary-objects-60462577"}