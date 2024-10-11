How 2 elite Navy SEALs drowned in plain sight in anti-terror mission

A Navy investigation released Friday blames heavy gear for the deaths of two SEALs who drowned during a nighttime boat raid off the coast of Somalia in January.

October 11, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live