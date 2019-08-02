Transcript for 2nd woman accuses Virginia lieutenant governor of sexual assault

The ongoing political scandals and a Virginia late this afternoon and another woman came forward accusing the lieutenant governor of sexual assault. The woman claims that just in Fairfax assaulted her back in 2000 when there were both students at Duke University. Earlier this week a woman said Fairfax sexually assaulted her at the 2004 Democratic National Convention. And then moments ago Fairfax released a statement saying quote. I denied this latest unsubstantiated. Allegation it is demonstrably false I have never force myself on anyone ever and quote.

