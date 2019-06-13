Transcript for ABC News exclusive interview with Donald Trump

But now back here at home to president Trump's latest comments raising new concern about foreign influence American elections. During an exclusive interview with ABC news the president said if a foreign government offered him dirt on one of his rivals in the twentieth when he election. He would take it. That comment set off immediate backlash NEC's -- act begins our coverage from Washington lot of good morning. Good morning guys yet he said he would except that they're any wouldn't necessarily let the FBI know about it. Even the president suggested that his own FBI director was wrong for suggesting that his campaign can do otherwise. In an exclusive interview with George Stephanopoulos the president said he would not necessarily contact the FBI if you were approached by foreign figures with information on his political opponents this comment came at the president's son Don junior met with lawmakers to discuss the now infamous trump tower meeting in June 2016. When Don junior received an email from a business associate promising dirt on Hillary Clinton from the Russian government. Shouldn't going to be FBI we've gotten OK let's put yourself in a position your congressman somebody comes up and says hey I have information on your opponent. You call the F. I don't think coming from a one you do I've seen a lot of things over my life I don't think in my whole life I've ever called the FBI. In my whole life. You don't call the FBI you throw somebody out of your office you do what if Al Gore got to school and briefing book he will be happy well that's different this stolen briefing but this isn't stuck. This is somebody that said we have information. When your opponent Paul let me call the FB. Give me a break election as it would have been a director says that's what should happen the FBI director is wrong. Your campaign this time around foreigners if Russia and China have someone else offers information upon should be except leadership the Colonia via. I think maybe give us I think you might want to listen I don't there's nothing wrong with listening if somebody calls. From a country Norway. We have information on your. I think at wanna hear you want to kind of interference in our elections and in the defense they have information I think that take it. If I thought there was something wrong let go maybe to the FBI if I thought there was something wrong. But when somebody comes up with or respect your right to come up without query search on the school the FBI the FBI doesn't have enough agents to take you have it. You go and talk honestly to congressman they all do it they always that's the way it is it's called up hope receipt which. The president's common contradicts his own attorney general William Barr here's a bar said last month while testifying about the Russian investigation. Going forward what if a foreign adversary let's now say North Korea offers a presidential candidate dirt on a competitor in twenty Tony. Do you agree with me the campaign should immediately contact the FBI. If a former talent and serve our intelligence or a representative of foreign government says we have dirt on your gallon it. Should they say I love it let's meet or shoring contact the FB aren't intelligence service does yes. Now this is obviously taking place in the context of investigations that are ongoing into the 2016. Election. And some Democrats predicted police say that mission fuel calls for impeachment. Out on the campaign trail when twenty hopeful Connell Harris says that president trump is putting his self interest before our democracies in frisk. And at least one Republican congressmen says that he is disagreeing publicly with president trump on this. As for the FBI Kenneth and today this morning they have no comment. All right Lana.

