ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, November 25, 2020

More
Terrence Floyd: 'I am speaking for my brother'; COVID-19’s impact on dementia patients; A chef gives food from the heart
49:54 | 11/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, November 25, 2020

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"49:54","description":"Terrence Floyd: 'I am speaking for my brother'; COVID-19’s impact on dementia patients; A chef gives food from the heart ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"74410708","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, November 25, 2020","url":"/Politics/video/abc-news-live-prime-wednesday-november-25-2020-74410708"}