Early voting wave continues, 75 million have cast ballots Texas leads the nation with more than 8 million people who have already voted, while in Florida nearly 7 million people have voted, surpassing 2016 early votes by 300,000.

MLB investigates world champion Dodgers after player tests positive Justin Turner, pulled from last night’s World Series Game 6 and put in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, was said to later return to the field to celebrate the win with his teammates.