ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, October 28, 2020

More
Wisconsin official: ‘Get those ballots back as soon as possible’; Vaccine Watch: How a COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed; By the Numbers: LA Dodgers’ historic win
53:59 | 10/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, October 28, 2020

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"53:59","description":"Wisconsin official: ‘Get those ballots back as soon as possible’; Vaccine Watch: How a COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed; By the Numbers: LA Dodgers’ historic win","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"73894194","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, October 28, 2020","url":"/Politics/video/abc-news-live-prime-wednesday-october-28-2020-73894194"}