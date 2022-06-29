ABC News Live: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves the Democratic Party, becomes an Independent

Plus, Brittney Griner safely returns to the U.S. after almost 300 days in Russian detention, and a former officer charged in the killing of George Floyd was sentenced.

