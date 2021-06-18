ABC News Live: Supreme Court to hear cases on abortion, gun rights, the death penalty

Plus, a pipeline burst off the coast of California spills 140,000 gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean and the U.S. surpasses 700,000 COVID-19 deaths.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live