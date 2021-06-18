ABC NEWS LIVE: White House announces vaccine distribution plan for kids ages 5 to 11 pending FDA approval

Plus, the House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot recommends holding Steve Bannon on contempt charges, and 21 people miraculously survive a fiery plane crash in Texas.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live