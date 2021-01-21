ABC political roundtable discusses the presidential inauguration

More
Byron Pitts, Terry Moran, Yvette Simpson, David Muir, Linsey Davis, Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel and Sara Fagen discuss the inauguration events.
6:41 | 01/21/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC political roundtable discusses the presidential inauguration

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:41","description":"Byron Pitts, Terry Moran, Yvette Simpson, David Muir, Linsey Davis, Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel and Sara Fagen discuss the inauguration events.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"75391758","title":"ABC political roundtable discusses the presidential inauguration","url":"/Politics/video/abc-political-roundtable-discusses-presidential-inauguration-75391758"}