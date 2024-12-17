Police search for motive in deadly Abundant Life Christian School shooting

Investigators said 15-year-old suspect Natalie "Samantha" Rupnow fatally shot a fellow student and a teacher before taking her own life at the Madison, Wisconsin, school on Monday.

December 17, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live