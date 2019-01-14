Transcript for New ABC, WaPo poll shows most Americans blame President Trump and GOP for shutdown

I want to turn to ABC's Terry Moran and our Washington bureau and so far Terry looks like. The Democrats may be winning the propaganda war in this whole thing at least for now. At least as our poll shows air in there's there's no question that that president trump has staked a lot. Of his political capital and unfortunate for Republicans there political capital on this and there you see it. We asked who do you think is mainly responsible for this situation. And the response a majority of Americans now 53%. Say trump and Republicans in congress are responsible 29%. Say that that there were the Democrats are mostly responsible. And as you point out most people say they haven't felt it yet but. When asked if it went on for months with the government would they shut down be a crisis. In fact that 38% of Americans against and 41 presented a series props are paying attention to it. No question about it. One other thing and that we found though was that there's increasing support. For the wall is still a majority oppose the wall according to our poll 54% of Americans oppose the wall. But it is climbing these days you CCC today. 42%. Of Americans now support a wall also president trump hammering away at that. Has persuaded people that that is. A good solution to the problem but they still hold him accountable. For this dysfunctional way of going about trying to get it done you see this shifts in public opinion there. And president drums approval disapproval rating is also going. In the wrong direction for him that it held steady for a while but says the shutdown began. There's an unmistakable trend line more people disapproving fewer people approving. So he's got political capital to spend in his judgment certainly would this base but it's leaking. And carry them. The president today he seemed to take off the table the idea. Of declaring a national emergency to trying to an end run around congress from border wall funding is that now a non starter. Yet. I looked that way Aaron and and I'm I'm kind of glad because I asked him how depend on the Rose Garden a week or so ago. And we had done a lot of reporting inside the administration and turned up. Extensive discussions across administration lawyers in various departments and the White House. Odd that they were preparing. To see if they could do this when I asked president charm about it he's a down considering and I may do it. And I kind of got blamed for planting the idea in his head which was ludicrous he was clearly planting it that's studies backed off there's no question that he has been told. That he doesn't have enough money at his command even in an emergency to get. More than a thousand miles of wall built and that it would cost so much politically and get challenged in the courts he be stymied there. Then it doesn't make good good sense for him to do it that's what he did. Terry the president today also was asked about Russia following the explosives New York's times report over the weekend that. Seem to suggest the FBI had concerns that the president was working. On behalf of the Russians and today Terry he said flatly. I don't work for us. You know it's just an amazing historical moment just take a breath take a step back the president adds this was asked if he's a Russian agent. Because the FBI apparently opened a counterintelligence. Investigation into that possibility. After the firing of James combing these are very serious matters the president thinks it is an insult to him to even question it. I also asked him about. Today about the Washington Post story that he is tried to conceal from. His own administration the contents of his conversations private comes as we Vladimir Putin by asking in turbines to hand over their notes. Asked about that many was asked about Russia today before he left for Louisiana Tech a list. Larry very successful meeting we talked about his bill we talked about the pipeline. That Jeremy. Reich a lot of money I don't think. But I have those making. Later I'd Abbott worked out. You know that adds about anybody court writes I don't think I'd never worked for us. I think it's great that you that question let's all make but I don't. All big fat hoax no collusion you can see how limited makes him an understandably if he has. Absolutely no connection direction that is now dog to his presidency and will. Until Robert Mueller completes his investigation and those results are public.

