Evacuations expand in Los Angeles amid new wildfire threats

With fires still raging in Los Angeles, evacuations are expanding to the Brentwood and Encino neighborhoods. ABC News’ Matt Rivers reports.

January 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live