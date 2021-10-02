Transcript for Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski reacts to new evidence in case to convict Trump

Senator listener cast let's listen. Vacant senate chamber of what you're thinking. Are you angry. I'm angry and disturbed and saddened. Disease say. They're reliving this. We lived it months and that was awful. And then now reliving it if they more comprehensive. I know. What I was feeling. In the senate chamber when I could hear those voices asking me what it's. Mitt to be gunning down this hallway with a high lakes. I wasn't fully aware of everything else is happening in the building is totally see all the pieces come together and be. Just the total awareness and that the enormity. Of this. Be the threads. Where she has to us as. People as long make this that the threat. To. City institution. And what drove this represents. It's it's disturbing. Public greatly distended. That the managers they have been trying to make the case that this was. Good we don't. I think that that the house manages and making a very strong case. 48 time. That laid out. Very clearly that he worries that were used in he used them how to use them to to really feel. VV yeah. The violence that we've solved in this. There any doubt in your mind as you watch that thing on the ground. That they built like that in my mind there's any doubt in your mind. Site. I am looking. At what we're seeing now. I have. I have said that I will look to be evidence that is presented. The evidence that has been presented thus far. Is pretty damning. But I also know that I have an obligation and responsibility. And what I bet I except to listen to blacks. The defense will present tense they'll have an opportunity. To do that in a day here so Baghdad. Today again and they. The this series. Videos that we've seen again a reminder of what we all lived through. And unfortunately my son who did not live through. Is this greatly greatly. Disturbing given concerns that the defendant does not act and. Office again he can run again and then he can fight this in the same model of the. Think that I don't see how I don't see. How asked Jay the American public. Seized the whole story laid out here not just been one snippet on this day and another on that but this whole. His full. Scenario that has been laid out before. I guess I don't see how. Donald. Could be reelected. To the presidency again I give them. Given that good at. You're under no pressure of work are you for your readers have noticed her name. Let's. Let's and you'll read about your absolutely absolutely I. Strong words there from Republican senator Lisa Murkowski won a five Republican senators voted not to dismiss this case at the outset. Also voted to continue the trial yesterday saying she believed the constitutional issues were not and issue. But you heard her say right here that the evidence so far put together by the house managers is damning she's gonna keep an open mind listen. To what their presence lawyers had to save she says the evidence so far is damning.

