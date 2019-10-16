Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to endorse Bernie Sanders

The news comes as Sanders seeks to reinvigorate his campaign in the aftermath of a heart attack and slipping poll numbers.
Transcript for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to endorse Bernie Sanders
Well Bernie Sanders expected to get an endorsement from an influential local congresswoman ABC news confirming queens congresswoman Alexandria. Councilor Joseph Cortez he will endorse Sanders that the Bernie back rallied queens and Saturday and also Minnesota congressman Phil Han Omar endorse this Vermont senator for president last night. Omar Cortez part of the so called democratic squad Omar said quote. I believe Bernie Sanders is. 20/20.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

