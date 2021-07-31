Alexandria Ocasio Cortez slams White House, party leaders over eviction situation

"Everybody knew this was happening," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., said after the White House and Democratic Party leaders failed in a last-minute scramble to extend the eviction moratorium.
2:36 | 07/31/21

