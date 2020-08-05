Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visits fan's 'Animal Crossing' island

More
Andrew Silverberg recorded his play through of 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons,' where he received a visit from U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
0:24 | 05/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visits fan's 'Animal Crossing' island
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:24","description":"Andrew Silverberg recorded his play through of 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons,' where he received a visit from U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"70581258","title":"Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visits fan's 'Animal Crossing' island","url":"/Politics/video/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-visits-fans-animal-crossing-island-70581258"}