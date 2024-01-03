Allie Phillips on her candidacy for the Tennessee House of Representatives

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Allie Phillips about how her political campaign is inspired by her plight to get a midterm abortion in New York after a state-wide abortion ban in Tennessee.

January 3, 2024

