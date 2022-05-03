'America Talks' invites users to video chat across political divides

ABC News' MaryAlice Parks speaks with the founder of America Talks, a new online video chat service that pairs users with someone of opposing political beliefs in an effort to encourage civil debate.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live