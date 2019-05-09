Transcript for American Red Cross on the ground in Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian

Humanitarian crisis on the islands is significant in a short time ago I caught up with. Who gave me this update on the conditions on the island. Right now peninsula that's how early confirmed what a lot of people here which is that there and art and the bout could. People impacted by hurricane Torre actually really big needs right now are like. Our shelter and water a lot of water can pinch hit any went like this half and and people don't have clean water. Today. Change happ should mention. Properly. Or it structure. In do you have the sense Janelle that the wheels are turning on the international aid effort or you're starting to see planes and helicopters come in any of that water starting to flow. So act of rexrodt I hear it and I didn't precondition. But they were actually paying 3800. More aid to a variety. This afternoon. Wrapping bright shelter which could cool people view. I repair their home I conclude and Jerry can't help and our water on the other items actually keep people out the like I. And we're looking at some of the pictures as we're talking Janelle and just the utter devastation in on abaco island which is just looks like a giant trash don't. Splinters. Bill means and forest. Hard to see how people will even be able to stay on that island do you get the sense that that there's a major effort under way to get people to shelters and other places. Certainly people have been evacuated a medical care. I know that's the thing that's correct the needy people at airport album art and pop for example get secret they when they lie. I will say they're it is better nation especially in our that our violent. I think it's also important Amerco each picture back. Not about how that gray wrote the structure but. Economic and certainty according cricketer Eaton and some people still don't know what are their and we can't paint he. People don't know whether there how are expected. No really emotional off people as well. You know psychologically I can't even imagine. Coming to grips with over what a lot of these people are facing finally a lot of people lot of our viewers asking how they can help Janelle. What's your your best guidance for how Americans can get involved if they wanted to shift into this efforts of Tom. Americans want a ball. They can donate to the US and her wrecked car more 800. I don't act. I can have Dorian KII. I felt it got me there are hurricane early bird I wouldn't they want more people. Really important and for people to take that I am. And to recognize that include the ball. Well and our own families what is Battenberg. Pregnant but I'm alert Burton may. Evacuations act. We don't hear what you do it back to begin fish a devastating they'd been good there. Are facing any Janelle Eli with the American Red Cross down there in the Bahamas.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.