-
Now Playing: Kayakers traverse flooded street in Charleston
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Dorian 'ready to unleash its fury' on NC
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden tries to laugh off scrutiny over string of misstatements
-
Now Playing: Trump admin. rolls back light bulb regulations; says energy efficient bulbs cost more
-
Now Playing: Trump admin. diverts $3.6 billion from military projects to fund border wall
-
Now Playing: Gerrymandering district maps to be updated and redrawn by 2021
-
Now Playing: American Red Cross on the ground in Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Dorian hits East Coast, Bahamas recovers from monster storm
-
Now Playing: Democratic presidential candidates talk climate change
-
Now Playing: Biden pushes back on questions about campaign gaffes
-
Now Playing: Boris Johnson's brother resigns amid political chaos
-
Now Playing: Trump displays altered Dorian forecast map
-
Now Playing: SigDigs: Sept. 5, 2019
-
Now Playing: Pentagon to put 127 projects on hold to free up money for wall
-
Now Playing: Trump shows old map with Alabama in Dorian’s forecast path
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Dorian heading to the Carolinas
-
Now Playing: 2020 Democratic candidates talk climate change plans ahead of Houston debates
-
Now Playing: Sen. Bernie Sanders: Trump is ‘a pathological liar’
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders talks Elizabeth Warren’s campaign and working with GOP
-
Now Playing: Boris Johnson faces major defeat in Brexit battle