Transcript for Aretha Franklin dies at 76

I'm Maggie Smith outside new Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit where a number of people have slowly but surely started it amount to pay their respects for Aretha Franklin this church of course is one that. Has a lot of history when it comes to Franklin's in place where she started her career. Really is a gospel singer before making it to that fame in the legacy that now we all think about when we hear that name Aretha Franklin. People have been coming out here paying their respects and their own way have had a chance talk with a number of them but one of the more important moments was actually when one gentleman pulled off. Open up all the doors vehicle in just. Cranked the music was playing a natural woman hits on the brink of Frankel that don't think you can find a single person that doesn't know what that song is for him. He says it was simple just the way that he could pay is on respects and put in one sentence she's the queen is self. The queen so. We of course expect a whole lot more information about Aretha Franklin and come out the family now saying that they expect feel arrangements come on at a later date but we do know a lot of people. RD plan on coming out here to celebrate her life. In their own way. They were in Detroit Matthew Smith and you're watching ABC news line.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.