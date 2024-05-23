Attorney General Merrick Garland announces antitrust suit against Live Nation

The Justice Department and 30 states file a major antitrust lawsuit seeking to break up Ticketmaster owner Live Nation Entertainment, accusing it of unlawful dominance over concert ticket sales.

May 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live