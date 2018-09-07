Transcript for Aug. 10, 1993: Ruth Bader Ginsburg sworn in as Supreme Court justice

Mr. Clinton's public events at the White House today march 2 of his major successes since taking office. With a good deal of fanfare he signed his deficit reduction package into law complete. We have tax increases. And he swore in Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the newest Supreme Court justice only the second woman to serve on the court. We asked our law correspondent Tim O'Brien about justice Ginsburg's likely impact on the High Court. Her views on women's issues were once thought radical she supports abortion rights and opposes discrimination against gays. Yet her nomination glided through the senate like no other in recent memory congeniality. Prevails old book confrontation. Ginsburg was a crusading civil rights lawyer in the seven days but that's a federal appeals court judge she said her approach has changed. My approach I believe is neither that pearl. Naw conservative. Her approach is almost certain have a major impact on some issues that have sharply divided the court and country. On abortion in the justice she succeeds oppose the woman's right to choose ever since Roe vs. Wade in 1970 for eight. Replacing Byron white with Ruth Ginsburg insures that roe is not likely to be overruled any time soon. Separation of church and state. White usually voted to allow more government involvement with religion including financial aid to religious schools. Ginsburg it's expected to help resurrect the so called wall separating church and state. But she promised senator she had no agenda for dramatically changing the law quoting justice Benjamin Cardoso. Just this is not to be taken by storm. She used to be wooed. By slow advances. Ginsburg has not only impressed senator she has also been popular with the public and ABC news Washington Post poll out today. Shows that two thirds of all Americans approve her nomination. And even of those who oppose the right to choose abortion. A majority 54%. Still say she is a good choice for the High Court. Tim O'Brien ABC news at the Supreme Court.

