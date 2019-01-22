Transcript for Aug. 15, 1996: Bob Dole accepts GOP nomination at RNC

Delegates to the convention. And fellow citizens. I cannot say at more clearly than in plain speaking. I accept your nomination to lead our party once again of the crowd. They are hard at that trust in the people. I trust in the people. That as art of all I've tried to say tonight. My friends a presidential campaign is more than a contest of candidates. More than a clash of opposing philosophies. Is a mirror held up to America. Is it a measurement of who we are. And where we come from and where we're going. For as much inspiration as we may draw from a glorious past. We recognize America pre eminently is a country up tomorrow. We're we're placed here for a purpose by a higher power. No doubt about it. Every soldier in in a farm. Every school child or recite the pledge of allegiance. Every citizen of places her hand on her heart and the flag goes by. Recognizes and responds. To our American investment. Optimism is in our blood. I know this is few others can. There was once a time and I doubt the future. But I have learned as many view of learned that obstacles can be overcome. And I have unlimited confidence. In the wisdom of our people in the future of our country. Tonight I stand before you. Tested by adversity. Made sensitive by our hardship. If fighter by principle and the most optimistic man in America. The it. It is true. My live is proof that America the land without limits. But my feet on the ground and my heart filled with hope. I put my faith in you and in the god who loves us all. Brian convinced that America's best days are yet to come. May god bless you and may god blasts a man.

