Bernie Sanders calls Pres. Trump a 'racist'

More
The senator from Vermont made the remark as part of a speech honoring Martin Luther King, Jr.
0:12 | 01/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bernie Sanders calls Pres. Trump a 'racist'
And I must tell you. It gives me no pleasure. That the I'll use that we now eight president of the United States. Who is a racist.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60632317,"title":"Bernie Sanders calls Pres. Trump a 'racist'","duration":"0:12","description":"The senator from Vermont made the remark as part of a speech honoring Martin Luther King, Jr.","url":"/Politics/video/bernie-sanders-calls-pres-trump-racist-60632317","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.