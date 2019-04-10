Bernie Sanders released from hospital

More
The senator was hospitalized after a heart procedure to clear a clogged artery, but his campaign promises he will be on the debate stage in less than two weeks.
0:23 | 10/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bernie Sanders released from hospital
One more political story we're following Chicago breaking news because moments ago senator Bernie Sanders of a lot of walking out of a hospital in Nevada. Democratic presidential hopeful treated for a blocked artery when asked I was feeling senator Sanders that great. No word on when he's good return to the campaign trail although his campaign insists he will be at the democratic primary debate on October 15 street.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:23","description":"The senator was hospitalized after a heart procedure to clear a clogged artery, but his campaign promises he will be on the debate stage in less than two weeks.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"66073338","title":"Bernie Sanders released from hospital ","url":"/Politics/video/bernie-sanders-released-hospital-66073338"}