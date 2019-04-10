Transcript for Bernie Sanders released from hospital

One more political story we're following Chicago breaking news because moments ago senator Bernie Sanders of a lot of walking out of a hospital in Nevada. Democratic presidential hopeful treated for a blocked artery when asked I was feeling senator Sanders that great. No word on when he's good return to the campaign trail although his campaign insists he will be at the democratic primary debate on October 15 street.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.