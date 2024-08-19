Beshear: 'Trump and Vance simply don't believe in your freedom'

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a one-time potential running mate for Harris, largely focused on reproductive rights during his DNC remarks.

August 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live