Transcript for Beto O'Rourke visits Arkansas gun show

With Denise garner today. I went to a gun show in Conway. And it was interest. And L learned a lot and actually the first person who approached us. And reps and garner can attest to this. Came up and said today alone I'm fan. That was less singles expect the new year at the gun showing common. And but it. He invited us to come see his bones and before we did I said listen I wanna be honest with you part of the reason I'm here. Is because I'm really concerned about gun violence in this country right now I don't wanna listen everyone when I say everyone I mean every once we came here to listen to you what do we gotta do. And the guy said I shouldn't be able to sell guns at the show. The literally. He said. I'm not if federally licensed dealer and yet I can still sell here if you're eighteen years old and you've got a pulse on the sell you the gun. So that's not right. Pick up believes in universal background checks another voter there or trump voters who identified himself. Said listen. I have an assault weapon. Along acknowledged as the chaired it earlier on you don't need that to hunt. You don't need depth for self defense in in your home that's a weapon designed to the battlefield is that I don't hope it will do any good. Along but I would be willing to turn that weapon in if that's better for this country. I'm not writing him off but given him a chance to come forward and be part of the solution. I see light at the end of this tunnel.

