Transcript for Biden on Afghanistan: 'I do not regret my decision'

For national security team Menard and closely monitoring the situation on the ground in Afghanistan. Fin moving quickly to execute the plans we have put in place. Respond to every constituency including an contingency. Including the rapid collapse. We're seeing now are only vital licenses in Afghanistan. Remains today what is always bad. Prevent needed a terrorist attack on American homeland. Five. Argued for many years but our mission should be narrowly focused on counterterrorism. Not counter insurgency or nation building. I stand squarely behind my decision. After twenty years. I've learned the harbor. That there was never a good time to withdraw. US forces. I always promised the American people I'll be straight with you the truth says it. This did unfold more quickly than we had anticipated. So what's happened. Afghanistan political leaders gave up. Who fled the country. The Afghan military collapsed. Sometime without trying to fight. If anything in the developments in the past week reinforced that Antonin US military involvement in Afghanistan now. Was the right decision. American troops cannot. And should not. Be fighting a war and died in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves. Mystery carry out this departure. We've made it clear to the tolerant. If they attack our personnel. Or disrupt or operation. The US presence will be swift and the response will be swift and forceful. We defend our people was devastating force if necessary. Our current military mission. We shortened time. Men who spoke scope. And focus to its objectives. General our people and our allies as safely as quickly as possible. I once we've completed this mission. We will conclude our military withdrawal. Rule and America's longest war. After twenty long years of bloodshed. I'm president of the United States America. The buck stops with me. I'm deeply saddened by the facts. We now face. Fun I do not regret my decision to end America's war fighting in Afghanistan and maintain. A laser focus on our counterterrorism missions. There and other parts of the world.

