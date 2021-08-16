-
Now Playing: Taliban says everything is ‘peaceful’ as civilians race to flee Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Taliban militants patrol Kabul as Americans and allies flee Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Afghan women in India share fears
-
Now Playing: Biden faces backlash for Afghanistan withdrawal
-
Now Playing: Were Taliban advances inevitable?
-
Now Playing: Kabul falls to Taliban
-
Now Playing: I don't buy that the 2020 census is good news for Democrats: Nate Silver
-
Now Playing: Taliban at gates of Kabul as Afghan president struggles to regain control
-
Now Playing: Washington reacts to Afghanistan situation
-
Now Playing: Jonathan Karl discusses Biden, withdrawal of troops in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Andrew Cuomo speaks out after resignation speech
-
Now Playing: Biden sends additional troops to Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: US sends troops to Afghanistan as crisis intensifies
-
Now Playing: NY's soon-to-be governor, Kathy Hochul, delivers 1st address
-
Now Playing: New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul: ‘I’m ready for this.’
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: US COVID-19 hospitalizations at highest level in 6 months
-
Now Playing: Arrest warrants signed for Texas Democrats who left state to block election bill
-
Now Playing: New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul prepared to take over after Cuomo resignation
-
Now Playing: New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul poised to take over after Gov. Cuomo’s resignation