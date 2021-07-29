Transcript for Biden to announce vaccine requirements for federal workers

President Biden is set to announce new vaccine requirements for federal workers. They're expected to dictate that federal workers who are not vaccinated will have to abide by quote stringent code that nineteen protocols. Like a mandatory mask wearing and regular testing White House correspondent Mary Alice parks joins us live now for more. Browns don't federal workers already have to Wear masks and get tested if they're not vaccinated what exactly would this policy be changing. Yeah I think the testing at. Really knew right now there's not to a routine the level of surveillance across the federal government's really been kind of agency dependence and and and really we the only test and we know of that album where on the president are those that are close to him so I think that. That the testing protocols are really knew the idea we're expecting him to also say. That employees might not be able to travel on behalf. Of the federal government. Unless it in his wrist and emergency situations that could really put different restrictions. On and on certain federal employees. But your right about masks just this week we know that the CDC is now telling everyone vaccinated or are unvaccinated to Wear masks inside again. So it's not clear that that would be a big change but look I think that this big announcement was about how to bring more federal employees. Back to the workplace seat and just like all employers across the country trying to figure out how to move away from. A predominantly work at home environment to more people coming back into office says. And this is the the White House the president's way of saying that that they're looking at some of those policies and they're gonna be stripped. Oh do you think this policy could eventually apply to the military as well what's happening there. It right now we know that I got as telling people to Wear masks again at the Pentagon at a other defense adding. A department defends buildings at that's new this week with the CDC changing its guidelines. It doesn't seem right now like the military is going to require. These vaccines as long as they still have that emergency use authorization and not a full FTA authorization. But remember the relationship between. Canada's federal government as employer and the military as it employee members of military as the employees is just really different especially. With health care I say that because even they already. The the military can require other vaccines they do regularly require other vaccines health protocols that that. The militant members of military get their health care from their employer from the military so. I think that the White House is very aware that. When they make that decision if they make that decision to. To fully manned vehicle big nineteen vaccines from hours of military it's a really different proposition. Which carries. Different ways and I think that will probably happened on the road but it looks like not right now. This senate is set to open debate on the one point one trillion dollar bipartisan infrastructure deal what's next. In the process and when you think we could see this bill actually make it to president Biden's desk. That what's next as we should all get to see the language and as actual bill we haven't seen a complete piece of legislation yet still a lot of piecemeal. Giraffes I think that the house side is really anxious to see the actual tax and we know that speaker Nancy Pelosi has said. I'd just as late as this week she is sad she does not interested in bringing up is bipartisan the structure built to the house floor for a vote until this and it. Also passes a budget reconciliation bill it's fancy language for Democrats passing another bill on their own with a bunch of other Democrat priorities. Packed in some pat right now is a big hurdle for Democrats how they. Walk this very fine line between getting this bipartisan and that structure. Package through this Saturday knowing that the house might not be Anderson in bringing it up for a vote yes. And Mary us we're also learning that house could vote to extend the moratorium on evictions before they leave for a six week recess so what can you tell us about that. Yet this is interesting and pretty late breaking during Kobe during that pandemic the federal government put in place these eviction moratorium so that ranchers couldn't be evicted. As they are often they had to show that there is a reason they couldn't pay their rent. But those were set to expire first in the end of June and that we saw the president in the White House extend that until the end of July. While there and that means the clock is ticking they're gonna expire in just a just tomorrow. No White House said that really if they want to set any further it needs to come from congress and so just today we're hearing speaker Pelosi saying. That she wants to answer this call she wants to move on this we understand that Democrats are trying to see if they have the votes. It's unclear they would have the votes for something like this in the senate but it seems like in the house they are really trying to move quickly to see if they can in fact. Extend a moratorium might that. Her White House correspondent Mary Alice parks we appreciate it thank you.

