Biden applauds ‘finest fighting force’ on Veterans Day

The president delivered remarks at the National Veterans Day Observance at the Memorial Amphitheater in Arlington National Cemetery.

November 11, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live