Transcript for Biden blames Trump for creating ‘K-shaped recession’

Yours job to for a few minutes this morning. And I'm grateful. For everyone who found work again found a glimmer of hope brings back from the edge. But there is real cause for concern as well. The pace the job gains in August slower than July some of these slower than many Jews. War and war temporary flare ups return into permanently. 48 million people filed for unemployment. After six months of the pandemic. Were less than halfway back to where work with Warren eleven million. Eleven point five million Americans. Not getting their jobs back. We're still down 720000. Manufacturing jobs he in fact. Don't through May be the only president modern history. To leave office and fewer jobs than when he took office. We've talked a lot of real working people. Ask them. There's feel like they're being left behind asking how they feel about the economy coming back. You'll find they don't feel it with report. Reinforces the worst. Fears of painful troops. The economic inequities that began before the downturn. Have only worsened under this failed presidency. When the crisis started we all hope for a few words were shut down would be followed by rapid economic turnaround. Don't thought they lose the job for good but receive small businesses are shut down Hamas. That kind of recover requires. Leadership. Leadership we didn't have it still doubt happens result. Economists are starting to call this recession ate cake shaped recession. Which is a fancy phrase. What's wrong with everything about troops' presence. That came me. Doug that the top profane things go up. Though the Madeleine will all we're saying things go down and get worse. It's no surprise because debt root of this the fact that trop as this managed to cope with crisis. And that's Y two K she ate and damage. First the president's KI can't katic mismanagement. Of the pandemic. Is still hold us back. Compared to other major industrial countries in Europe and Asia. During a pandemic are important raise still more than double. While other nations have only gone up by a half why. Because the president has blocked the Covert response watched it badly. That's at the beginning we can't do it an economic crisis until you beat the pandemic. You can't have an economic comeback when almost a thousand Americans die each day from Covert. With the death tolls reached about 200000. Would more than six million Americans have been infected. When millions wore worry about getting sick and die. And schools and businesses try to reopen. We all know it didn't have to be this bad. It didn't have to be this bad to begin with that the president just days job. UBS took the buyers seriously early on January February as a spread around the globe. UBS took the steps we needed back in March and April institute wide spread testing and Traci to control the wires. If your provided clear national scientific based guidance. To state local authorities. You just said a good example. That social distance no word to us. Not to worst. It's almost like he doesn't care he doesn't affect him. Because it doesn't affect him words class of friends.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.