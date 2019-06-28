Transcript for Biden, Harris spar over desegregation at Democratic debate

So on the issue of race I couldn't agree more. That this is an issue that is still not being talked about truthfully and honestly. Hi there is not a black man I know be he a relative a friend or coworker who has not been the subject of some pharma profiling or discrimination. Growing up my sister and I had to deal with the neighbor who told us her parents could play with us because she because we were black. And I was saying also that that in this campaign. We've also heard and I'm gonna live now direct this at Vice President Biden. I do not believe you are racist. And I agree with you. When you commit yourself to the importance of finding common ground. But I also believe and it is personal and an I was actually very it was hurtful. To hear you talk about the reputations. Of two United States senators who built their reputations. And career on the segregation. Of this race in this country. And it was not only that but. You also worked with them to oppose busing. And you know there was a little girl in California. Who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools as she was bused to school every day. And I little girl was me. Fits characterize my position across the board I do not freeze racist that is not true. The fact is that in terms of busing. The busing are never you would have been able would go to school the same exact way because it was a local decision made by you're City Council. That's fine that's one of these argued for that we should not speak we should be breaking down these lines. Great day do you agree today. That you were wrong to look pols bussing in America. General do you agree I did not disclose what's in America what I propose is busing ordered by the Department of Education. That's my posts fly there's not a failure of a State's tip to into laurel public schools in America I was part of the second class to integrate. Berkeley California public schools almost two decades after brown V board of education because your City Council made that decision was little ever. The budget battle governor must never again and I let me have them. That's why we need to have the IRA because there are moments. In the history where states fail to preserve the civil rights alliance keep. Florida to work are supported rail yards from the very beginning. I'm the guided extended the voting rights act for 25. Years we got to the place where we got 98 out of 98 votes in the United States senate doing it. I've also argued very strongly that we in fact deal with the notion denied. People access to the ballot box high greeted everybody want to stay inside this kind of had my times once thank you vice president.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.