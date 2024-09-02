Biden says Netanyahu not doing enough to secure deal after 6 hostages killed

According to senior administration officials, President Biden is considering presenting Israel and Hamas a final proposal for a cease-fire and hostage deal in Gaza but nothing is definitive.

September 2, 2024

