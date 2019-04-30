Transcript for Biden defends saying he has 'the most progressive record of anyone running'

This vice president has said that you have the most progressive record. Of 81. Who is running. People look to Bernie Sanders they looked to Elizabeth Warren how can you say that you are more progressive. Than they are. I'm every issue. That was related to whether or not. We're progression of up to now has been question of whether or not you. For example. I'm I'm the first person of national consequence to come out for. Since 6 marriage I am and I've worked very hard to see to it that. We that's civil rights and civil liberties I have. My wreck I was always labeled as well most liberal members United States congress. Progressive now. As if it makes you progressive didn't mean that you are for Medicare for all our makes progress of that. That it wasn't the standard we'll constituted in the past was progressive every one of those organizations to label people as there. Liberal or conservative. Altered my career as a senator and as vice president. The things that we did in the United States. As president vice president states I think there's pretty progressive. Mom but I know I guess Thursday at this this new notion that somehow. You have to have. Well. I just I think people take a look NC. That I have been very progressive on things that really matters to the vast majority of people but I'm I've I've adopted a rule my whole career. Never speak kill another Democrat. I am not they're I respect all the people under. I really do all put him personnel have different talents and some of a lot of the same counts but the truth of the matter is that it's not about I'm not running against them.

