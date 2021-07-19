Transcript for Biden pushes Congress on infrastructure

Just days ahead of a crucial test vote. President Biden made another push for a bipartisan one point two trillion dollar infrastructure plain that he supports. We should be united one thing. Passage of the bipartisan infrastructure framework through which we shall cancel. Negotiators of the bipartisan infrastructure deal are trying to iron out details including how bill fund almost 600 billion dollars in new spending. They need to get that done ahead of a mandatory test vote Wednesday were for pony people need to demonstrate. They can secure the sixty votes needed four to advance senate Democrats are working on there 3.5 trillion dollar so called human infrastructure plan. They need to show that all fifty Democrats are aligned in passing the massive budget bill by Wednesday. Dims moving forward with the budget reconciliation process that would allow that plane the past without any GOP votes. These steps will enhance our productivity. Regime where he's without review prices. That won't increase inflation. It will take the pressure off slash neither the bipartisan nor the budget reconciliation bills have actually been written. Or been run through formal cost estimates for still working on it Chuck Schumer with all due respect is not writing the bill Norris Mitch McConnell by the way. So that's why we shouldn't have an arbitrary deadline of Wednesday who. Despite this separate democratic human infrastructure plan he do what is right. And it's right it would be bipartisan. Represented in the interest of all fifty states not just those represented by Democrats.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.