-
Now Playing: Biden: Putin summit was positive, but there’s much more work ahead
-
Now Playing: Biden holds press conference after meeting with Vladimir Putin
-
Now Playing: These teens are highlighting the power of the youth vote
-
Now Playing: Biden takes questions before leaving Geneva
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Biden meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin
-
Now Playing: Putin holds press conference following meeting with President Biden
-
Now Playing: Biden, Putin meet in high-stakes summit in Geneva
-
Now Playing: What's at stake in Biden-Putin summit
-
Now Playing: Biden and Putin meet with the press before high-stakes summit
-
Now Playing: Biden-Putin summit begins
-
Now Playing: Biden to hold high-stakes summit with Putin on Wednesday
-
Now Playing: Democrats are winning elections, but are Progressives winning the debate?
-
Now Playing: Texas lawmakers push for voting rights bill in visit to Washington
-
Now Playing: President Biden calls Vladimir Putin a ‘worthy adversary’
-
Now Playing: Attorney general unveils Biden’s strategy to counter domestic terrorism
-
Now Playing: President Biden prepares for meeting with Putin
-
Now Playing: Biden preps for Putin summit after 'productive' day at NATO
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, June 14, 2021