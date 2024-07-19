Biden recovering from COVID-19 at Delaware home

President Joe Biden is recovering from COVID-19 at his home in Delaware, as he faces growing pressure from top Democrats to drop out of the race and make way for a new nominee.

July 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live