Transcript for Biden responds to Minnesota police shooting

What happened and in Minnesota last night we've spoken of the governor's chair and spoke of the authorities there. Haven't called. Doctor rice traveling looked. Prayers are with her family is really tragic thing. That happened word and but I think Carol we got to wait and see what you investigation shows. Paris edition you'll watch and I assume his ideas. The film which is fairly anybody can't which is fair area. Fairly graphic. Question is. I was in an accident was it intentional that remains to be determined. Full blown investigation. But in the meantime I want to make it clear again there is absolutely no justification. Non polluting. No justification. For violence. Peaceful protest understandable. And the fact is you know we do know that the anger pain and trauma system black community. And that environment is real seriousness. Consequential. But it does not justify violence and or lose. And so the question is. How we in an orderly way made clear that get down to a full blown investigation determined. What facts. What collective. We need to call for peace com. And we should listen to. Not to his mom. Calling for peace com.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.