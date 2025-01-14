Firefighter finds woman's wedding ring in California fire rubble

Victoria DeSantis, of Altadena, was one of the thousands forced to evacuate their Altadena home. She thought her ring melted, until a firefighter's discovery brought joy amid so much suffering.

January 14, 2025

