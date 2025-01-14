Sen. Schmitt on Pete Hegseth’s confirmation hearing and LA wildfire response

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Senator Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) to discuss Pete Hegseth’s confirmation hearing, federal aid to wildfire victims in California and a possible TikTok ban.

January 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live