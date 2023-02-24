Biden rules out sending F-16s to Ukraine 'for now'

In an exclusive interview with ABC News’ David Muir, President Joe Biden discussed the military needs of Ukraine and how the U.S. is supporting troops on the ground.

February 24, 2023

