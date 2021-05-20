Transcript for Biden says ‘we cannot be silent’ as he signs hate crimes bill into law

Watching president Biden he just finished signing the coma nineteen hate crimes act and to lot of this fall comes in response the rising violence against Asian Americans during the pandemic it passes senate yesterday in an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote. 94. So one thing. I listened to. For more honest I want to bring in our Washington correspondent Kara Phillips and Nightline anchor juju Chang has been covering. This rise in violence over the past year it. Juju having covered. So many of these attacks talks to survivors and loved ones what's it like to hear the president turned to this community today and say. We see you. That is where literally the words that came out it is now he says we are united against hate and that hate is each un American and and boats was so bipartisan that I think even the president is signaling that perhaps as such marks and the next chapter in in most recent history but you know looks around that table in the traditional anti out of tens should to the Asian American. Senators and congresswoman who had worked on this deal you know lane urge to try to put in the Arab language to help. Buying. Adding funds to tally each anti Asian hate crimes because this summer what president Biden alluded seemed that is the witnesses don't speak enough English or the victim themselves don't speak enough English you really need each investigators and police officers who and cultural competence. To help these investigations move forward should you know and it its sworn noting that Harris you know. An Indian American and Asian American vice president arms and said you know history will remember this moment when we took action against heat and I think that this idea that music community can unify against English you know you know little joke that I will say come. Well senator Tami don't quit because she says you know. When she gets business dozens around and I was because she recently along with senator Carano. And Joseph Biden is a dinner you don't have an Asian American Association in your cabinet and I'm not in both parties for the confirmations and so you appoint someone and so what each of the groom. Who understood that a laugh out loud it just comes at a time when we're looking at 6600. Incidents as its general. I instead. There's so many of these incidents go on record in this is ash just 160%. Increase of more than doubling in some areas she such as time went over all have deep crease and talked about added that what organization this year and anxiety of the pandemic against Asian Americans she and a lot of the verbiage that has been spewed an Asian Americans. It nearer we been hearing. Church and I think this is a big step in trying to get. Towards finding that hate. And Keira how much of this rise in violence it it is tied anecdotally or otherwise to. Some of the rhetoric that came out and Washington during the start of the pandemic particularly. With reference to China things like calling at the Kong flu or the China virus how much does that relate to where we are now. Oh my gosh. A tremendous amount. Diane did you I remember being. In the briefing room at the White House when the present in the United States day after day after day stood up there in front of us and referred to it. As the China virus and we started to see. These brutal attacks against Asian Americans against elderly Asian Americans against businesses that graffiti that. Bashing in of windows I mean I'm not far from Chinatown here in DC and went down there and reported on a piece. Where a young main streets of Chinatown were just devastated and people were afraid to come to work and I remember a number of us asking the president. About the rhetoric and about the fact it if if he even thought that he was in powering this stigma and the violence against Asian Americans. And he would never give us a direct dancer so it's pretty amazing for me now after being there in those briefing rooms with the former president trump. And and being a part of covering this story is well not nearly as much as juju has but. Just seeing how the committee has been impacted and now. The bite. Partisan support I mean this a rare moment I mean we're talking about the majority of the broad Republicans in the house and senate saying. Oh yeah we are in supported this. It sends a huge message today I didn't think that I would ever witnessed this moment this is pretty powerful. And now I look forward to seeing how the Department of Justice is going to. And push these cases forward an act faster in finding justice for these people that have been victims of hate crimes. And your Jewish say it's terror and I want to ask you about. The possibility that out of this moment. Of darkness of a violence and hatred. Something else is happening not just the signing of this bill important as that is but perhaps do you think. A shift in in the place of Asian Americans in American life. The this has been. You know a long time coming but do you sense that this is a limit deal a watershed moment or mild just looking for a silver lining too much. That is not her. Hyperbole Terry it is absolutely a watershed moment there is an inch a galvanizing effect of this she being directed at the Asian American community just as you know. Asian Americans in the just don't ask for a year from sixty different countries from dozens of different languages such an even more cultures and tradition such and once we come here we are segregated geographically. Religiously. Politically. So there hasn't been a unifying factor throughout this year we seen this to cash in and Sheen crimes against Asian Americans didn't become abundantly clear she just simply because you look a certain age you may need to target. Tapes and I think that has been a unifying factor not cease so much energy and community activists that I haven't seen before seen so many young Asian American axis shifting to the streets should and calling for racial -- -- states back to use that pandemic we started to see racial disparities and all that ash and what we saw George Anne Reese on demonstrations where we're a lot of our eyes on the streets marching for racial. We did that. A segment of Asian American activists now maturity and are calling for. Or racial unity and racial equity with regard she crimes and I think that has been a major shift. And end Jeremiah duty and on the part of the origin this obviously. Shame and disgrace and scapegoating of always gone along with plague and disease Jews were blamed for that. Plague of the Middle Ages there is discrimination against Haitian Americans and and immigrants during the early days the aids crisis it's it's a typical human response he talked about how president trump seemed to voice that. Now and then there is concern around the world about the behavior of the Chinese Government the government of China concerning this and I guess. For Arab journalists and and for scientists trying to get to the bottom of the origins that epidemic walking that fine line it should be fine line really. But trying to get to the truth of what happened to the smoke screen of the Chinese government's Cabrera. While still keeping safe our fellow citizens and and recognizing that some of the real heroes are the Chinese doctors and scientists who came out with this. In its teeth of their government cover up that's hard and and present term to make it any easier. Now he didn't and all and end Terry unite both covered trumps and and the the four years of his administration we both saw how difficult cold it was. And to get straight answers concerning China concerning the rhetoric concerning. The discrimination that was going on in our country and in something else that that actually the vice president pointed out was that. This isn't just about hate crimes against Asian Americans. It's it's it's about. All hate crimes and I actually thought about juju today because juju is not only Asian American but she's also Jewish and overnight rates we saw of these these attack. On I'm Jewish people in Los Angeles you know as were monitoring the violence. Among Palestinians and Israelis right now and now it apparently the LAPD is investigating. These attacks as hate crimes at Jewish diners in Los Angeles so I am deathly looking forward to see what kind of impact this bill will do. Not only with the hope of protecting Asian Americans but but all. Americans as we go forward and continue to witness hate crimes within all the communities. And juju if I cannon the 'cause I know you've covered this extensively I'm gonna X you know expand outside of the box a little bit with my next question but. This bill is aimed at obviously attacking this from a more law enforcement perspective that was all people that you've talked to. What suggestions are out there for how to attack this. From the attitude perspective how do you shift people's minds so they don't fear the kind of fear that stems and triggers these attacks. Well it's fast and just yesterday I spent time with the NYPD. Head the anti Asian gay crimes task force and he comes from the community affairs side of -- and he had recently talked to Josh Powell there is an intersection. And common denominator between mental illness for example some of these he crimes she so we need to get some of those issues what is it about a disordered mind Schmidt is triggered by some of these racist messages that are being kicked out across society each you know today I'm working on a story of people show Nightline about. Only cherry it was a Filipino American he was attacks on bio someone who is experiencing homelessness who had been cruel to cash experienced. Mental health crises and so what is it about the way releasing will. In the future address these kinds there's a huge division even within the Asian American community how to address is it more policing and more control or is it more community activism and community engagement. On in many ways he was forced does that for example through and re signing officers who have the cultural scene to his speech I think you shall we seventeen different languages and dialects -- when Dylan was attacked an officer who spoke to golly went to her home major Linux to report what she heard and seen each so it's it's. Combination about an inch policing the police inspector to read. What do you do as a police officers to fight hates he said education. And it's really well you know that cherry reference seeing the difference between the Chinese Government such an and the lack of transparency there and some of the misdeeds around each other rotavirus. And as distinct from Asian Americans who may not be from China disclosed Sharon's and grandparents had never binge in Asia cooled his chair and grandparents were born here served in the military she did things to contribute she America attached to the extent that I and tributes Grayson and she said we just want. The world to see Asian Americans. As Americans. First and this is fighting perpetual foreigner mythology H tasked you with. Breezing people's awareness about it at the history. Their in the Asian American. Yeah I love that you Jim gonna go to a cure on that because I'm a bit of a Pollyanna about moments like this looking at. President Biden signing that for all of on the many problems in the and then the the bigotry and ignorance and fear that delays at the heart of this. That we do have these moments where it if Syria were one step forward three steps back tends to affect it sometimes one step forward matters. And there is an all American I think in in in what we just saw that their country through its political system broken as it is. You know at least tried it to recognize there's a problem. Try to put some solution be it added an and got this conversation that were happening. Qaeda leadership did you do in others are showing. To move them all down the field little bit there you know there's there is a little bit a hope for a cause for optimism that seems to me. You know what I'm gonna take the same approach with do you Terry because this is. Such a vast difference from what we have been used to you know we heard the president mentioned Heather higher. And that was a story that I covered I will never forget those white supremacist showing up in Charlottesville. And marching. And that young man and I didn't get a say is name. Who who came banging you know do according to social media and posting he had made aligned himself. With white supremacy and hate and he drove his car into that crowd any killed Heather higher. And then if you remember the present at that time president trump. You know came forward and said well you know there's good on both sides here but others not. There's nothing good about hate there's nothing good about white supremacy there's nothing good about driving your car into a middle of a crowd in killing it innocent person. In the name of hate it just it's flat out wrong. So I'm with G Terry I mean no matter what your politics. Are. It is pretty amazing to watch an event like this and actually see. A bi partisan moves meant to unify this country to fight against hate. And to make things whole and it's kind it's very volatile. As we need to embrace diversity we need to embrace unity. And we all need to stand up against hate no matter what our politics are no matter what color we are. Amen to that a reminds me of what Winston Churchill said about the United States is the United States. Always does the right thing after trying everything else first and never never give up. And never giving up that's their Phillips and juju Chang thanks both of you for that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.