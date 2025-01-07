Trump threatens to use military forces to gain control of Greenland, Panama Canal

Donald Trump has intensified threats to take control of Greenland and the Panama Canal, declaring both essential for U.S. national security.

January 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live