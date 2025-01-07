Kamala Harris delivers eulogy for former President Jimmy Carter

Former President Jimmy Carter was a president "ahead of his time," said Vice President Kamala Harris in her eulogy.

January 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live